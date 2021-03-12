Old World Wisconsin now hiring seasonal employees for 2021 season

article

Old World Wisconsin, a regional history attraction, located in Eagle is preparing to open for the 2021 season and is currently recruiting seasonal employees for a variety of positions.

Available positions include costumed staff to facilitate living history experiences for guests, food service positions, tram drivers, historic farmers and frontline hosts involved in ticket sales and museum store operations. Work is scheduled to begin in late May but start dates may be different for each role.

For additional information visit their employment webpage or email oww@wisconsinhistory.org.