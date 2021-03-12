Expand / Collapse search

Old World Wisconsin now hiring seasonal employees for 2021 season

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Old World Wisconsin

EAGLE, Wis. - Old World Wisconsin, a regional history attraction, located in Eagle is preparing to open for the 2021 season and is currently recruiting seasonal employees for a variety of positions.

Available positions include costumed staff to facilitate living history experiences for guests, food service positions, tram drivers, historic farmers and frontline hosts involved in ticket sales and museum store operations. Work is scheduled to begin in late May but start dates may be different for each role.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

For additional information visit their employment webpage or email oww@wisconsinhistory.org.

Report: Phone scam targets persons scheduling vaccine appointments

Scammers have a new target -- &nbsp;people looking to get the coronavirus vaccine. They’re pretending to be hospital staff, telling people to pay up or there will be no vaccine.

Gov. Evers tours Kenosha County Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic
slideshow

Gov. Evers tours Kenosha County Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, March 12 toured the Kenosha County Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Minor leagues experimenting with robo umps, larger bases
slideshow

Minor leagues experimenting with robo umps, larger bases

Major League Baseball will experiment with several rule changes in the minor leagues this season, including an automated strike zone, restrictions on defensive positioning and larger bases.