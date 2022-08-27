Old World Wisconsin; kids' admission free on September weekends

article

Old World Wisconsin is offering free general admission for kids on weekends throughout the entire month of September.

The hands-on attraction is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the fall season, which runs from Sept. 3-25.

Kidsoutandabout.com recently named Old World Wisconsin the top place to take kids in and around the Milwaukee area, the organization said in a news release.

Guests are invited to travel through time and step into the stories of Wisconsin’s early immigrants through interactive experiences such as stoking the fire in the blacksmith’s shop, trying out a vintage high-wheel bicycle, shopping in an 1880’s era general store and more.

Fall treats including apple cider and pumpkin-chocolate chip cookies will be available for sale on site.

Kids ages 5-12 are included in the special promotion, a $9.99 value per child, and kids under the age of 5 receive free general admission to Old World Wisconsin year-round. Tickets can be purchased online.