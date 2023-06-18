Expand / Collapse search

Dads receive free admission at Old World Wisconsin on Fathers' Day

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Eagle
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Dads receive free admission at Old World Wisconsin on Fathers' Day

Enjoy a fun-filled Father’s Day at Old World Wisconsin for free on Sunday, June 18.

EAGLE, Wis. - Enjoy a fun-filled Father’s Day at Old World Wisconsin for free on Sunday, June 18.

Old World Wisconsin is a one-of-a kind-place where they go back a century to experience history. The site includes 60 authentically restored historic homes, farms, stores, and workshops. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

People can take a journey from the 1840s to the 1910s, see costumed ambassadors and get hands-on experience with history. Experience farm life, a soda water tasting in the general store, a blacksmith's shop, beer making, and more!

Old World Wisconsin: Meet furry friends at the farm

Experience farm life, a soda water tasting in the general store, a blacksmith's shop, beer making, and more!

Old World Wisconsin: Gifts for dad

Find out about the awesome gifts you can get dad.

Make new beer memories with dad

At Old World Wisconsin, you can churn dad's favorite drink