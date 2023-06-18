Dads receive free admission at Old World Wisconsin on Fathers' Day
EAGLE, Wis. - Enjoy a fun-filled Father’s Day at Old World Wisconsin for free on Sunday, June 18.
Old World Wisconsin is a one-of-a kind-place where they go back a century to experience history. The site includes 60 authentically restored historic homes, farms, stores, and workshops.
People can take a journey from the 1840s to the 1910s, see costumed ambassadors and get hands-on experience with history. Experience farm life, a soda water tasting in the general store, a blacksmith's shop, beer making, and more!