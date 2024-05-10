Expand / Collapse search

Step back in time at Old World Wisconsin in Eagle

Published  May 10, 2024 7:32am CDT
Attractions at Old World Wisconsin in Eagle

This Sunday, May 12, moms get in free at our state’s largest outdoor museum of rural life. FOX6's Brian Kramp is in Eagle, Wisconsin, where you can spring into the past and see America’s heartland at Old World Wisconsin.

Those attractions include a new Wagon Works attraction, the addition of the rare heritage breed Java Chickens to our farm, spring birding and wildflower hikes near the new Danish Naturalist Cabin, hands-on folk art crafting in the Polish Homestead, spring planting at the 1860s Pomeranian Farm, and Mrs. Claire Peacock’s 50 birthday party.

Guests can also enjoy our perennial favorite experiences like blacksmithing and old-fashioned bicycle-riding.

Old World Wisconsin is open Saturday and Sunday only until June 12, when the summer hours kick in from Wednesday to Sunday.

And on Sunday, May 12, moms get in free!

Historic bikes at Old World Wisconsin

Experience springtime on a historic bike at Old World Wisconsin where you can visit our collection of historic bikes along with riding a 19th century tricycle around our bicycling ring.

Wagon Works at Old World Wisconsin

Old World Wisconsin opened in 1976 and is the country’s largest outdoor museum of rural life. FOX6's Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek at their newest attraction called Wagon Works, which’s all about designing wheels to make wagons move.

Wheels played an important role in history and within this new space guests can learn what goes into designing a wagon, from drawing to testing out seat cushions. Guests can also get involved in learning how to design a wagon wheel.