Step back in time at Old World Wisconsin in Eagle

The spring season kicks off at Old World Wisconsin in Eagle with new attractions.

Those attractions include a new Wagon Works attraction, the addition of the rare heritage breed Java Chickens to our farm, spring birding and wildflower hikes near the new Danish Naturalist Cabin, hands-on folk art crafting in the Polish Homestead, spring planting at the 1860s Pomeranian Farm, and Mrs. Claire Peacock’s 50 birthday party.

Guests can also enjoy our perennial favorite experiences like blacksmithing and old-fashioned bicycle-riding.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Old World Wisconsin is open Saturday and Sunday only until June 12, when the summer hours kick in from Wednesday to Sunday.

And on Sunday, May 12, moms get in free!

Experience springtime on a historic bike at Old World Wisconsin where you can visit our collection of historic bikes along with riding a 19th century tricycle around our bicycling ring.

Wheels played an important role in history and within this new space guests can learn what goes into designing a wagon, from drawing to testing out seat cushions. Guests can also get involved in learning how to design a wagon wheel.