Old MARTA railcars to sleep with the fishes

It's a new use for old MARTA railcars. Plans are in the works to dump some of them into the ocean.

"We’re trying to enhance the offshore waters of Georgia," said Paul Medders with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division.

For 40 years, the DNR’s Coastal Resources Division has been building artificial reefs off the coast of Georgia.

"It makes great diving, great fish habitat and makes a great place for fisherman to go fish," said Medders.

While the structure is artificial, the reef that forms is natural.

"It takes some time, you have some barnacles and encrusting organisms that start to grow. The fish usually come right away and they use it as habitat to get away from things and the entire reef community forms. In 10 or 15 years, you’ll have corals and things growing," said Medders.

Over the years a variety of structures have been placed on the bottom of the ocean, from old bridges, retired navy ships even a tank. Now, they want to use MARTA rail cars that have been decommissioned.

"They’re stable, they sit on the bottom, and they make good artificial reef habitat," said Medders.

"Railcars have been proven to be fully functional as artificial habitats offering support to smaller marine life," said Richard Thomas, MARTA’s Director of Sustainability.

The MARTA board recently approved a $2-million contract with a company to dismantle and clean eight old railcars, so they’ll be ready to head to the coast.

"It’s a great way for the folks in Atlanta to support the offshore waters of Georgia and the fisherman and divers down here, so we’re really excited about the prospect where this is heading," said Medders.

MARTA plans to send a couple of cars this summer then six more next year. If all goes well, DNR says they’d like to expand the project.