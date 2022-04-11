Old Germantown: Easter dinner sausages

Easter is less than a week away and time is running out to get those orders in for your holiday meats. Brian is at Old Germantown where their smoker is filled with specialty sausages ready for your Easter dinner.

About Old Germantown (website)

Old Germantown is a 120-acre farmstead settled in 1842. Georgene and Scott Sommer purchased the farm in 1989 and planted the first seeds of what would become a Wisconsin farmstead cafe, sausage shop and brewery.

We built a new 6,000 square foot building behind our barn that was built during the Civil War. Inside is our farmstead cafe and the space needed for our food production and brewery. Old Germantown’s mission is to promote local foods and the traditions of farm-made products.