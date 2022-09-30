Oktoberfest: German music, beer, food in Cedarburg

You don’t have to go to Germany or even be German to celebrate the Fall tradition of Oktoberfest
It’s back, and Brian Kramp has a preview of what the Festivals Of Cedarburg has planned for this weekend’s celebration.
You don’t have to go to Germany or even be German to celebrate the Fall tradition of Oktoberfest. It’s back, and Brian Kramp has a preview of what the Festivals Of Cedarburg has planned for this weekend’s celebration.
October is almost here which means there will be plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations happening in Wisconsin
Brian Kramp is getting an early start to the fun in Cedarburg where this weekend you’ll find plenty German music, drinks and of course food!
Do you think you have what it takes to win a German Spelling Bee?
Brian Kramp Is grabbing a stein and getting ready to compete in the Bavarian sport of Masskrugstemmen.
Beer is a big part of the festival season in Wisconsin and The Fermentorium always like to fun by creating specialty brews that fit the theme of the season
Brian Kramp is in Cedarburg prepping for Oktoberfest with a lineup of beer that appeals to all festival goers.
You don’t have to go to Germany or even be German to celebrate the Fall tradition of Oktoberfest
Brian Kramp has the details.
Oktberfest is back in Cedarburg this weekend and dozens of local vendors will be on hand to create a shopping experience unlike any other Oktoberfest celebration
Brian Kramp is gearing up for the good time with a team that’s ready for some fun.