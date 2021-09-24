Oklahoma dad tackles man touching boy inappropriately at bus stop, police say

article

A father in Oklahoma City tackled a local pastor who was seen inappropriately touching his son at a bus stop, leaving the suspect with a cracked skull and a bloody mugshot.

"There’s hardly any words that are camera appropriate," witness Lisa Ward said of the incident. "It’s just sickening."

Oklahoma City Police arrested the suspect, Michael Coghill, on Wednesday, after he was recorded on camera touching a nine-year-old boy at a bus stop and was confronted by the boy’s father, according to News9 . The police department, however, could not confirm to Fox News that the boy's father was the one to confront the suspect due to the Open Records Act.

Local residents said that Coghill is a local pastor in the area.

The boy told police that Coghill would often jog near the bus stop and had stopped by the area on more than one occasion, according to the police report obtained by Fox News.

The boy said Coghill had visited the bus stop on Monday and touched him in a way that made him uncomfortable. The boy also told his parents about the incident on Monday, and the father accompanied the boy to the bus stop on Wednesday, according to local reports.

"He knew the time he would be there every day," Ward told News9 of Coghill. "That was the hardest part, the most disgusting part."

The victim’s father sat in his car waiting to see if Coghill would make an appearance and touch the child inappropriately. As the boy made his way to the stop, Coghill stopped his jog and approached the boy, according to the police report.

"While he was watching the school bus stop, our suspect ran by him, ran past the bus stop where the children were waiting. Turned around, came back and stopped where he touched the child," Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Coghill was seen placing his hand on the child’s side , before he moved his hand to the backside of the boy. The father recorded the incident, which was given to police, and proceeded to tackle Coghill.

Coghill's skull was fractured and his orbital socket cracked on the left side of his face.

"He was in the cop car all bloody," Ward added.

Coghill is a pastor at Lakehoma Church of Christ, which issued a statement condemning the abuse.

"We were heartbroken to learn of the incident involving one of our adult ministers, and our hearts go out to the child and family involved. We were shocked at this news as he had a clean background check, and we have received no reports or claims against him during his tenure. Church leadership has no tolerance for any type of abuse and is meeting tonight to discuss next steps. We will cooperate with authorities as needed," the statement said, according to News9.

Coghill is currently being held in Oklahoma County Detention Center on a count of lewd acts to a child.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.