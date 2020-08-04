Officials: 'Subject on overpass' shut down I-43 in both directions for 3+ hours

All lanes of I-43, northbound and southbound, were blocked between Wisconsin Street and Highland Avenue in Milwaukee Tuesday morning, Aug. 4 as law enfrocement officials responded to "a subject on the overpass," Milwaukee police said.

Police noted additional closures on Wells Street from 10th Street to 11th Street and I-43 around 10:30 a.m., and asked that people avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Milwaukee County sheriff's officials said the freeway was closed for approximately 3 hours and 47 minutes. All lanes have since reopened.