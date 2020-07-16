Officials: Man in SUV flees deputy, dies after crashing into semi in Village of Somers







Fatal crash in the Village of Somers





VILLAGE OF SOMERS -- The Wisconsin State Patrol along with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened Green Bay Road in the Village of Somers around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 16. The person who died in the wreck is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, identified as Jeffrey Rimmer Jr., who was on parole, officials say.



Officials say a deputy from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department made a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Highway E after a vehicle almost struck his squad car. The operator was verbally identified by the deputy -- and upon reapproaching the suspect vehicle, the operator fled westbound on Highway E. The vehicle crashed into a semi that was traveling southbound on Green Bay Road in the intersection.





A news release says there was heavy damage to the suspect vehicle, an SUV. The operator of the SUV died at the scene. In the debris field at the crash site, officers located a 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, and marijuana along with a substantial amount of cash in the suspect's possession.





The operator of the semi was not hurt in the incident. A third vehicle was also struck by debris from the crash.



Kenosha investigators say there is dash camera video of the incident, but it will not be released at this time.



The name of the deceased suspect is being withheld pending notification of family.