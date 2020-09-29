Officials: Death of 3-month-old in Racine due to 'alleged maltreatment'

An investigation is underway after the death of a 3-month-old girl in Racine on Friday, Sept. 25.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families announced the death on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

According to that agency, the incident is being investigated as a death due to "alleged maltreatment" -- an investigation that is ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android