Officials: 'Cluster of new COVID-19 cases tied to graduation parties' in Mequon/Thiensville

Health officials announced Wednesday, Aug. 5 "a cluster of new positive COVID-19 cases in young adults" believed to be "tied to recent attendance at large gatherings, including several graduation parties" in Mequon/Thiensville.

In a news release, officials said in one instance, an individual attended three separate social gatherings while symptomatic before testing positive.

As community members spend more time outside of the home and with others, the risk for COVID-19 spread increases, officials noted -- asking that everyone please do their part to slow the spread and cooperate with contact tracing.

In order for contact tracing to be effective, it is important that all positive cases respond to the health department’s request for a positive case interview, the release noted. During a positive case interview, individuals are asked about their symptoms, places that they have been and the people that they have been in contact with. If that information is not provided during the interview, or if the interview is refused, contacts that should be completing a quarantine are missed, attendees at an event may be unaware of their exposure, and the virus continues to spread.

The information collected by our team is confidential and is protected by HIPAA, health officials said in the release.

COVID-19 symptoms usually appear between 2-14 days after exposure and do not always present with a fever. Other common symptoms include: chills, fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, stay home and contact your medical provider to get tested.

According to health officials, COVID-19 spread in both Washington County and Ozaukee County is currently classified as “high risk.”