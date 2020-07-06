Officials: Armed male dies after he was shot by police outside Milwaukee VA Medical Center





MILWAUKEE -- A man died at the hospital after he was shot by police on the property of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center near 47th Street and National Avenue Monday evening, July 6. He was identified by the medical examiner on Wednesday, July 8 as Joseph Denton, 35, of Milwaukee.



VA officials said around 8:40 p.m., the "non-veteran male armed with a shotgun" entered VA property and was stopped by VA police outside the east entrance of the medical center. Police instructed the man to drop his weapon, but said he did not comply. " VA officials said "the man pointed the weapon at officers, and police discharged their duty firearms, striking the individual and incapacitating him." Officers provided immediate first aid, but the man died in the ER at the VA.



No one else was injured.



Officials noted "there is no current threat to the safety of Veterans and employees."



The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.



