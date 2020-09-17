Officials: Alcohol, speed factor in motorcycle crash injuring 1

Kenosha County investigators say alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the cause of a motorcycle crash in Trevor on Wednesday evening, Sept. 16.

Deputies and rescue personnel responded shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 11000 block of County Highway B for a report of a single motorcycle crash.

The operator and sole occupant of the motorcycle was a 28-year-old Village of Twin Lakes resident. The operator of the motorcycle was located lying in the ditch with life-threatening injuries. Flight for Life was dispatched and transported the individual to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

No other vehicles were involved.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.