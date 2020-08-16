Officials: 3 teens, 1 adult hurt in rollover crash off of I-43 in Grafton

article

Three teenagers and one adult were hurt in a rollover crash off of I-43 southbound at Arrowhead Road in Grafton Sunday evening, Aug. 16.

It happened just before 7 p.m. The vehicle was found upside down in a farm field.

Rollover crash off I-43 in Grafton (Credit: Grafton Fire Department)

Grafton fire officials said a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were ejected and found more than 20 yards from the resting vehicle -- in different directions.

The 13-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to meet Flight for Life and then flown to Froedtert. The 14-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Children's.

Meanwhile, paramedics transported a 64-year-old woman to the hospital, and another 13-year-old girl was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.