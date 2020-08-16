Officials: 27-year-old Greenfield truck driver arrested for OWI in Racine County

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old truck driver from Greenfield was arrested early Sunday, Aug. 16 for OWI 1st offense following an incident on southbound I-94/41 near the Racine-Kenosha border.

Officials say around 3 a.m., the Racine County Communications Center received a call about a reckless semi that had taken out a road sign along southbound I-94/41. Deputies responded to the interstate and found the semi had crashed into the wall just north of County Highway KR.

Greenfield truck driver arrested for OWI (Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office)

The semi and its trailer were perpendicular to the interstate with the tractor lodged on the wall of the interstate -- and the trailer extending west to the exit ramp of KR.

A news release says the truck's load of limestone was spilled in the ditch along the exit ramp. There was debris from the accident across all lanes of the interstate which caused a full closure of southbound I-94/41 for approximately 3 ½ hours.

Deputies found the operator, a 27-year-old man from Greenfield was alert and able to get himself down from the tractor onto the interstate. The driver was treated on scene by rescue personnel and later by medical staff at Ascension Racine.

Officials say their initial investigation into the accident found the semi driver was intoxicated. He was arrested for OWI 1st offense.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved in this incident.