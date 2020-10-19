Official Light the Hoan reveal scheduled for Thursday night

article

The Light the Hoan project's first phase is complete and an official reveal of the lights over Milwaukee's iconic Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge on I-794 is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The three-month installation period for the west-facing side of the bridge is complete and Light the Hoan will partner with Code the Hoan and 88Nine Radio MKE to broadcast a music-driven light show.

From animation to changing colors and synchronizing to events like Brewers' home runs, big plays at Fiserv Forum and live music — the capabilities will be broadcast and streamed live on the Light the Hoan Facebook page. The Hoan will remain lit every night after.

All funds raised for the lighting, installation and maintenance were raised privately between May of 2018 and January 2020 with no public dollars involved. The Light the Hoan team will continue to fundraise the last $1.1 million of the $4.6 million project to light the east side of the bridge.