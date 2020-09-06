Officer hurt when stolen vehicle struck squads during pursuit, driver arrested

article

An arrest was made after two Milwaukee Police Department squad cars were damaged and an officer was hurt during the pursuit of a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide on Saturday night, Sept. 5. The pursuit ended with a crash involving multiple vehicles.

According to police, around 10:45 p.m., officers spotted the stolen vehicle near 35th Street and Center Street and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

The pursuit ended when the driver disregarded a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, subsequently striking two parked vehicles.

Police said the driver, a Milwaukee man, 31, discharged a firearm that struck a building and was arrested. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured from the gunfire, police said.

During the pursuit, police said two squads were struck, and one officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.