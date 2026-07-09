The Brief The Wildlife in Need Center in Oconomowoc is experiencing a sharp intake in patients. The number of animals currently being cared for has increased 10% compared to last year. An upcoming open house aims to gather donations and spur interest in volunteering.



There is animal overload at the Wildlife in Need Center in Oconomowoc, where staff has seen a sharp intake in patients.

By the numbers:

The number of animals being nursed back to health or sheltered at the facility has increased 10% compared to last year. In fact, the executive director said two days in June were record-breakers, with more than 40 animals brought in each day.

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What they're saying:

For a nonprofit, it is a lot. Executive Director Kim Banach said each of the 500 animals currently being helped has special needs. Oftentimes, the animals are orphaned or injured somehow by cars or windows.

Banach cannot say for certain why numbers have increased this year, but she said extreme heat has an impact. During the heatwave a few weeks ago, she said robins, songbirds and barn swallows were jumping from their nests – hurting themselves.

PHOTO GALLERY: Animals at Wildlife in Need Center

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Oconomowoc's Wildlife in Need Center sees sharp increase in patients

"As far as the amount of time that our staff and volunteers are here, yes, it is a strain. But each and every one of our 500 patients are cared for individually. They get their food, medication, a clean enclosure or place to climb," Banach said.

What you can do:

The center has an open house this Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. There is a hope it will spur interest in volunteering and gather donations to help the wildlife. The center also has a volunteer orientation slated for Aug. 16.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.