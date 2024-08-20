article

A train struck and killed a bicyclist in Oconomowoc on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 20.

It happened at the railroad crossing on Silver Lake Street around 1:15 p.m. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oconomowoc Police Department said an Amtrak passenger train was involved, and nobody on the train was hurt. Amtrak is cooperating with the investigation.

What led to the crash remains under investigation.

Amtrak's response

An Amtrak spokesperson provided the following statement:

"On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Amtrak Train 1333 was traveling from Chicago to St. Paul when at about 1:30 p.m. CT the train came into contact with a someone obstructing the CPKC tracks at a street crossing approximately 37 miles west of Milwaukee. There have been no reported injuries to the 179 passengers or the crew members onboard. Train 1333 was delayed by about three hours by the trespassing incident, which also delayed Train 8/28 by about 90 minutes. Train 8/28 operates daily from Seattle and Portland to Chicago.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings.