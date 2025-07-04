Oconomowoc opens new park, celebrates 150th anniversary

article

The Brief Oconomowoc celebrated the grand opening of John & Lavinia Rockwell Park. The city celebrates its 150th anniversary with a ceremony on the Fourth of July. A time capsule was buried in the park, to be opened every 50 years.



Oconomowoc celebrated its 150th anniversary with the grand opening of a new park and burial of a time capsule on the Fourth of July.

John & Lavinia Rockwell Park

What they're saying:

John & Lavinia Rockwell Park, located on Lake Road between Lac La Belle and Lake Fowler, was once a parcel of land slated for condominium development. Instead, it is now a public space on the water.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"The creation of John & Lavinia Rockwell Park began when land next to the Lake Road dam was saved from development," project advocate Chris Both said in a statement. "This was a moment when we could do something truly meaningful for future generations."

John & Lavinia Rockwell Park opens in Oconomowoc

Residents donated an adjacent parcel on Lake Road to further grow the park. More than 1,200 donations and gifts from the community also helped fund land purchases and park development.

"There's certain things you do as mayor that are really impactful. This was one of them," said Mayor Bob Magnus. "To be able to come to this point, from an idea and a concept that pretty much everyone said we couldn't do, and we did it. So today is absolutely fantastic."

Oconomowoc time capsule

Dig deeper:

Friday's grand opening included the burial of a time capsule. The mayor curated the items buried, which included letters from longtime residents and local memorabilia.

The time capsule will be opened every 50 years.

Featured article