Oconomowoc manhunt after Waukesha State Bank robbery

The search continues for an Oconomowoc bank robber.

No one at Waukesha State Bank bank was hurt, and a spokeswoman said all safety protocols were followed.

After shelter in place warnings Tuesday, June 29 and an extensive search, FOX6 News was told police would be providing an update Wednesday afternoon.

"It sounds like we’re going to need more assistance out on the interstate," said police.

As the manhunt for an Oconomowoc bank robber closed I-94 westbound for hours Tuesday. Dispatch recordings reveal new details about the search.

"We’ve got two shields here," said police. "We are going to try and do an approach and get a better look and see what we’ve got going."

It all started at around 1 p.m. when Oconomowoc police were called to a possible armed robbery on West Second Street. Investigators say the robber left on foot. There was then a vehicle theft on South Main Street.

"What’s the address of the bank?" said police.

There was then a hold-up alarm at Waukesha State Bank prompting a police response. Investigators say the same person from the previous two incidents was involved in the bank robbery.

Summit police initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle crashed and the man took off into the woods near Golden Lake Road, prompting shelter in place warnings. Deputies in tactical gear and long guns also blocked streets in the area.

"We’re just going to start an exterior perimeter right now, so if you can start them this way, that would be great, and if a K-9 can track in this type of weather, that would be ideal," said police.

By this time, a spokeswoman from Waukesha State Bank told FOX6 all of their surveillance video had been turned over to Oconomowoc police. That video has still not been made public, despite the extensive search.

By 6:30 Tuesday, police say another car theft in the area was likely used by the man to get away. He's described as a stocky white man, about 5'10" to 6' tall. He was seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black gloves and a bandana.

Oconomowoc police said there is no threat to the public. FOX6 News tried several times to get an interview with police but never heard back.