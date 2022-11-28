Oconomowoc house fire, 2 parents hurt

article

Two parents were hurt in a fire at a home on Concord Road in Oconomowoc Monday morning, Nov. 28, suffering smoke inhalation and cuts.

Two children got out safely.

The fire was called in around 1 a.m. after the parents and children went to a neighbor's.

Firefighters found heavy flames from the first floor in the front and back, moving to the second floor.

It took almost two hours to put the fire out.

The cause is under investigation.