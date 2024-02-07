Oconomowoc drug overdose, charges filed in 2022 death

article

Two Oconomowoc residents are now charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon – in connection to a 2022 drug overdose death.

Prosecutors accuse both 36-year-old Jaimie Shaw and 37-year-old Kyle Star of the same felony. Court records show a warrant is out for Shaw's arrest.

Police were called to a home near Roosevelt Park the morning of April 17, 2022 for a death investigation. A criminal complaint states a 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the medical examiner's office determined she died of fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An officer searched the basement of the home and found three suspected meth pipes, suspected THC cartridges and marijuana near where the victim was found. Prosecutors said the victim was Star's girlfriend, and he spoke to investigators after her death – providing "additional information and details" that supported a suspected overdose.

Star told investigators that the victim had a previous opioid addiction, but initially denied that either of them were actively using opioids. He later admitted, per the complaint, that he found fentanyl near the victim and disposed of it before police arrived. He also said he'd purchased that fentanyl from Shaw a few days prior.

Featured article

The day of the victim's death, the complaint states Star was at work and the victim texted him asking where the fentanyl was, and he told her. He said he returned home to find her dead on the floor.

Investigators spoke with Shaw a few days after the death. She confirmed she and Star went to buy fentanyl together, per the complaint, and that she'd tried some of the fentanyl – which was "very strong."