Dogs die in Oconomowoc fire; firefighters sustain minor injuries

Two dogs died and two firefighters sustained minor injuries in a town of Oconomowoc house fire on Friday, Nov. 5.

According to the Western Lakes Fire District, crews were called to the fire on Mary Lane around 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire personnel encountered heavy smoke and fire – upgrading the incident and requesting mutual aid. Crews began an offensive attack on the fire, the fire district said, but had to switch to a defensive approach due to the fire conditions.

Several fire departments from Waukesha, Jefferson and Dodge counties ultimately assisted at the scene. Some assisting departments helped respond to other area emergencies as the Western Lakes Fire District addressed the Mary Lane fire.

There were no civilian injuries, the fire district said.

