Oconomowoc fatal motorcycle crash, 1 dead

A motorcycle rider was killed in an Oconomowoc crash Thursday morning, May 11.

Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Highway P and County Highway K.

The motorcycle was headed westbound on County Highway K when a truck driving eastbound on County Highway K turned northbound on County Highway P and struck the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene, and the truck driver was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.