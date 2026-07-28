Oconomowoc fatal hit-and-run; man pleads no contest, sentenced

The Brief The driver charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Oconomowoc back in 2025 was sentenced to prison on Monday, July 27. 50-year-old Matthew Brennecke pleaded no contest to the charge. The hit-and-run crash seriously injured 87-year-old Al Eighmy, who later died at the hospital.



The man charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Oconomowoc back in 2025 pleaded no contest and was sentenced to prison.

50-year-old Matthew Brennecke was charged with one felony count of hit-and-run involving death.

Matthew Brennecke in court for his plea and sentencing

In Waukesha County Court on Monday, July 27, Brennecke pleaded no contest to the charge. A judge then sentenced him to 11 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

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The backstory:

Oconomowoc police have arrested the driver who caused a hit-and-run crash Monday that killed an 87-year-old man.

The crash happened at the intersection of Allen Road and Orchard Circle. Police said an SUV hit a Kubota tractor just before 1 p.m. and fled the scene.

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The victim, identified as Al Eighmy, was taken to the hospital after the crash. Police said his condition deteriorated, and he suffered two strokes, before friends said he died on Wednesday.

Al Eighmy

Police said Matthew Brennecke hit Eighmy’s tractor and took off in what is believed to be a black 2008 Volvo XC90 with Wisconsin registration: AYL-2899. According to police, surveillance video shows the suspect speeding with "significant front passenger-side damage."

The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office charged Brennecke and issued a warrant for his arrest. Brennecke was taken into custody Thursday night, July 17.

FOX6 News went to Brennecke's home in Dousman on Thursday; there was noise inside, but no one answered.

Court records show Brennecke has a prior history of hit-and-run, reckless driving and failure to keep a vehicle under control. Before the crash, police said he was caught on surveillance video at a grocery store in Palmyra.

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‘Generous and humble man’

What they're saying:

Pastor Clare Sedlacek said Eighmy was on his way to mow grass at their church when the unthinkable happened.

Al Eighmy with Pastor Clare Sedlacek

"Until this person is charged, there’s that uncertainty – and that just adds to the grief people experience," said Sedlacek. The pastor remembers Eighmy as a man of faith who gave his time and love.

"Just a very giving and generous and humble man."