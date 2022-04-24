Oconomowoc Ball Field construction theft; suspects sought

Police are asking for help identifying and locating suspects wanted in the theft of nearly $12,000 in construction equipment from the Oconomowoc Ball Field project. The theft happened between 5 p.m. on April 21 and 10 a.m. on April 22.



The suspect(s) used a grinder to cut off the complainant's trailer latch and lock.



A list of the items that were stolen from inside:



3 - Milwaukee 18v cordless tool batteries

1 - USB, 120 volt adapter portable charger

4 - 18', Spools of # 4, copper wire. Each spool was covered in a single bright color of Brown, Orange, Yellow and Gray.

8 - 500' spools of # 10 copper wiring. (Total 4,000') Each spool was covered in either Brown, Orange, Yellow or Gray sheathing.

1 - Large package of Milwaukee Sawzall Blades, in Milwaukee packaging.

4 - 500' Spools of #12 copper wiring. Each spool was covered in either Red, Black, Blue or White sheathing.

1 - 18' roll of #6 copper wire, covered in bright green sheathing.

1 - 30' roll of # 2 copper wire, covered in bright green sheathing.

A large box of scrap/leftover wiring, weighing approximately 200lbs.



2 - 20' lengths of 1", Type - L copper pipe

Various lengths of 1 1/4", Type - L copper pipe

1 - bag of 3/4" Propress copper fittings

2 - bags of 90 degree copper fittings

4 - bags of various copper fittings

Various other bags of different copper fittings, couplings and brackets



If you have any information, please call 262-567-4401 and reference case number 22-5055 with any information.