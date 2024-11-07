Oconomowc VA clinic helps veterans in rural areas

The Brief Leaders are trying to get the word out about a new VA health clinic that opened earlier this year in Oconomowoc. The average distance a rural veteran travels for a VA health clinic is 44 miles one way. Distance is the biggest barrier to receiving care.



Ahead of Veterans Day, the VA is looking for a few good men and women.

Leaders are trying to get the word out about a new health clinic that opened earlier this year in Oconomowoc.

It takes a lot to rattle 78-year-old Bill Karurala.

The army veteran is battling leukemia. Visits to the doctor are now a regular part of his weekly routine.

It was draining making the drive from his home in Hartford to the VA in Milwaukee.

"Everything else kind of kicks in too now. Now you’ve got high blood pressure. You get diabetes," Karurala said. "This is so much nicer coming here."

It was his first time receiving care at the v-a’s outpatient clinic in Oconomowoc.

It opened in June, but doctors want to see more patients. On Nov. 16, the clinic will hold an open house to try and encourage more veterans to transfer their care.

Maria Mousourakis is the clinic’s supervisory medical support assistant. She said the VA strategically put the clinic in Oconomowoc because of the large veteran population in Lake Country.

"Most of the patients in this area were probably receiving their care at the Milwaukee VA or maybe the Madison VA," Mousourakis said.

According to the VA's own research, one-third of the veterans it treats live in rural areas. Distance is the biggest barrier to receiving care.

The average distance a rural veteran travels for a VA health clinic is 44 miles one way.

Karurala is thankful for the hour of drive time he saves by coming to Oconomowoc. It helps him avoid the one thing he doesn’t like – traffic.

"I’d highly advise this. Big time," Karurala said. "Nice building, easy to get to. You don’t have to fight freeways."

Leaders say they are getting calls for transfers every day, but they know there are more people out there they can help.