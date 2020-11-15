Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek teen found dead near 11th and Chambers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old Oak Creek male who was found near 11th and Chambers early Sunday morning. 

Police say the teen was shot sometime between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. and the exact location of the shooting remains under investigation

This is an active investigation and police seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

