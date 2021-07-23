Oak Creek prostitution, human trafficking arrests

article

Fifty-three people were arrested in relation to several prostitution and human trafficking operations, Oak Creek police announced Friday, July 23.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers with the Special Enforcement Unit conducted the operations last week. The 53 arrests included 41 municipal citations, seven state charges and five warrant arrests.

Police also recovered two illegal firearms, one of which was a rifle possessed by a felon.

