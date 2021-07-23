Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek prostitution, human trafficking arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Oak Creek Police Department article

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Fifty-three people were arrested in relation to several prostitution and human trafficking operations, Oak Creek police announced Friday, July 23.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers with the Special Enforcement Unit conducted the operations last week. The 53 arrests included 41 municipal citations, seven state charges and five warrant arrests.

Police also recovered two illegal firearms, one of which was a rifle possessed by a felon.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Double fatal shooting in Milwaukee; appears to be robbery related

Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Friday, July 23.

Marquette Interchange shots fired incident; MCSO asks for public's help
slideshow

Marquette Interchange shots fired incident; MCSO asks for public's help

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's office is investigating a shots fired incident occurring on I-43 between the Marquette Interchange and W. National Avenue early on Friday, July 23.