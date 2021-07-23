Marquette Interchange shots fired incident

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's office is investigating a shots fired incident occurring on I-43 between the Marquette Interchange and W. National Avenue early on Friday, July 23.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, an underlying incident took place around 6:40 a.m. as a motorist tried moving out of the way of a speeding red vehicle on southbound I-43 near Wisconsin Avenue. Subsequently, a gray Chrysler, allegedly driven by a Black male between the ages of 20 and 30, pulled alongside her. She said that between that location in the Marquette Interchange and W. National Avenue, the subject fired three shots at her vehicle.

No injuries or damage were reported.

MSCO recovered three shell casings from the scene.

Officials said there were multiple closures of ramps and stretches of the interstate while they investigated. But shortly before 11:30 a.m., the all-clear was given on the freeway.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with any relevant information is asked to call Milwaukee County Dispatch at 414-278-4788.

