Oak Creek Pick 'n Save theft, man arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested after stealing from Pick 'n Save near 27th and College on Saturday, March 18.

Oak Creek Police said they were called to the Pick 'n Save around 2 p.m. for a reported retail theft.

Officials said the thief pulled a knife on a citizen in the parking lot after the citizen called him out on stealing. Despite pulling a knife, the thief didn't hurt the citizen and left the scene.

Police located him across the street from the store and arrested him.