Oak Creek PD investigates carjacking, attempted carjackings

article

Oak Creek police are investigating two strong-armed robbery attempts -- and a strong-armed robbery that resulted in vehicle theft. Officials said in a Facebook post that these incidents began at the Woodman's gas station on S. Howell Avenue on Monday morning, Sept. 14.

Officials say the victim was fueling his vehicle and was approached by two Black males who assaulted him and attempted to steal his vehicle. The vehicle owner fought back -- and the suspects left the gas station.

Oak Creek police believe the same group of suspects then approached another intended victim in a nearby apartment complex. The suspects entered a vehicle -- but left without taking the vehicle.

Officials say the same suspects then physically assaulted an elderly female in the parking lot at Kohl's Department Store nearby. They stole her vehicle and cellphone.

Officers pursued two vehicles that matched the description of the stolen vehicle and the suspect vehicle. The pursuit was ultimately terminated due to the "dangerous driving behaviors of both operators of the stolen vehicles."

Police say the suspects are described as follows:

Advertisement

Suspect #1: Male, Black, thin build, 20s, 5'5" to 5'6" tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and white shoes.

Suspect #2: Male, Black, thin build, 20s, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Suspect #3: Male, Black, 6' to 6'1" tall, wearing dark clothing and a baseball-style cap.

The vehicle descriptions are as follows:

Vehicle #1: 2018 blue Jeep Compass with Wisconsin license 957-CSB

Vehicle #2: 2014 Kia Forte, 4-door, with Wisconsin license 957-DRC.

Officials say the suspects' initial approach is to ask for money.

It appears the suspects are targeting vehicles owned by the vulnerable, elderly population.

Officials urge anyone with information on this case to call Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200.