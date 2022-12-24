Christmas Eve live nativity offers 'a different viewpoint'

In a time of joy and celebration, an Oak Creek church on Saturday brought the Christmas story to life.

The Salvation Army church celebrated Jesus' birth with a live nativity. The tradition has been going for 22 years.

"It gives you a different viewpoint of just reading the scripture out of a page or just watching it on a movie," said Dana Bigelow.

"It’s a way of expressing our Christianity, what we believe in, and it's a way to tell the Christmas story," said Ken Tregellas, the church's head deacon.

A story that is told away in a manger, with some live animals and actors.

"To have the animals around and be able to put ourselves in a place of a stable and a manger, I think it gives it an extra addition and gives us a better understanding of what it might've been like," said Bigelow.

"We have had everything happen here from a baby donkey being born on Christmas Eve once, to a break-down of a vehicle of animals that were tied up," said Tregellas.

New traditions are being made, too.

"We have a new camel; he's 4 years old, his name is Newton," said Bigelow.

Once again, a crowd came together on Christmas Eve.

"It’s a warm place that we can just worship together and really remember the true meaning of Christmas," said Bigelow.