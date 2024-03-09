Oak Creek Kohl's thefts, 4 accused of stealing $18K+ in merchandise

article

Four people are accused of stealing from the Oak Creek Kohl's multiple times in 2023 – taking more than $18,000 worth of merchandise. Prosecutors believe it could be connected to a larger retail theft organization.

A criminal complaint outlined five different thefts from March 5, 2023 through May 18, 2023. Prosecutors said 24-year-old DeAngelo Carter was involved in all five thefts, 24-year-old Darrell Carter in four of them, and 22-year-old Tajla Smith and 24-year-old Tymarria Evans in one each.

A loss prevention officer and manager at the Howell Avenue store said they recognized all five people from multiple thefts at other Kohl's stores around the Midwest, according to the complaint. In each theft, the accused grabbed multiple items and ran out without paying.

The complaint states there is a retail theft organization known as the Vernon Hills Group that has stolen more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl's stores throughout the Midwest.