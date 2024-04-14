Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek fatal crash; 1 dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 14, 2024 8:41pm CDT
Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A 53-year-old is dead following a fatal crash in Oak Creek on Sunday, April 14.

It happened near Howell and Oakwood.

A 14-year-old passenger is in the hospital and is in stable condition. Police said the injuries were non-life threatening.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but the speed is a contributing factor.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.