Oak Creek fatal crash; 1 dead

A 53-year-old is dead following a fatal crash in Oak Creek on Sunday, April 14.

It happened near Howell and Oakwood.

A 14-year-old passenger is in the hospital and is in stable condition. Police said the injuries were non-life threatening.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but the speed is a contributing factor.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.