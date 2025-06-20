Expand / Collapse search

Summer activities in Oak Creek: farmers market, beer gardens and more

By
Published  June 20, 2025 7:29am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Oak Creek Farmers Market

Oak Creek Farmers Market

Dawn started the market 8 years ago and it’s grown to be one of the largest in the region with over 75 different vendors each weekend.

Summer is here and there are plenty of fun activities in Oak Creek. FOX6's Aaron Maybin joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the Oak Creek Farmers Market, the ClockTower Classic, Summer Beer Gardens and much more. 

Clocktower Classic

Clocktower Classic

Stop on Tour of America’s Dairyland Pro-Am. Aaron Maybin talks to James Gardner and Keegan Hornblow members of the MitoQ New Zealand Cycling Project Team.

Summer Beer Gardens

Summer Beer Gardens

FOX6's Aaron Maybin talks with Mike Doble from the Explorium who provides beer at our Beer Garden events.

Oak Creek Night Market

Oak Creek Night Market

FOX6's Aaron Maybin talks with Justin Bruener who’s the wine maker at Spirts of Norway Vineyard.

Mama’s Boy Salsa

Mama’s Boy Salsa

FOX6's Aaron Maybin talks with with Chris Koncki from Mama’s Boy Salsa.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News