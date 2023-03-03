Oak Creek car thefts; gas station customers targeted, police say

Oak Creek police are investigating a series of gas station car thefts after two more were cars stolen Thursday morning, March 2.

In a Facebook post, police said the thieves watch for people who leave their keys or fob in their car when they go inside the gas station. The thieves then get in the cars and drives off.

Police encourage everyone to keep their keys with them and be aware of their surroundings. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.