Nutella stuffed French Toast with strawberries: recipe
Treat your sweetheart to something sweet this Valentine's Day.
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a perfect dish for brunch.
Nutella Stuffed French Toast with Strawberries
Ingredients:
2 to 3 cups sliced strawberries
1 to 2 tablespoons sugar
8 slices firmer white bread
1/2 cup Nutella
3 eggs
2/3 cup heavy cream, half ‘n half or milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 to 3 tablespoons melted butter
2 to 3 tablespoons powdered sugar
Advertisement
Directions:
Combine the strawberries and sugar in a bowl. Toss to coat and set aside to macerate at room temperature. Spread 4 slices of bread with about 2 tablespoons each of Nutella. Top each piece of bread with the remaining 4 pieces of bread to make 4 sandwiches.