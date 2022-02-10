Nutella stuffed French Toast with strawberries: recipe

Treat your sweetheart to something sweet this Valentine's Day.

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a perfect dish for brunch.

Nutella Stuffed French Toast with Strawberries

Ingredients:

2 to 3 cups sliced strawberries

1 to 2 tablespoons sugar

8 slices firmer white bread

1/2 cup Nutella

3 eggs

2/3 cup heavy cream, half ‘n half or milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 to 3 tablespoons melted butter

2 to 3 tablespoons powdered sugar

Advertisement

Directions:

Combine the strawberries and sugar in a bowl. Toss to coat and set aside to macerate at room temperature. Spread 4 slices of bread with about 2 tablespoons each of Nutella. Top each piece of bread with the remaining 4 pieces of bread to make 4 sandwiches.