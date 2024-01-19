NTT INDYCAR race at historic Milwaukee Mile

Attention all racing fans! Wisconsin State Fair Park will host the first-ever Milwaukee NTT INDYCAR series Labor Day Weekend.

Driver David Malukas joins FOX6 WakeUp with look ahead to this popular event.

Event details

Experience an NTT INDYCAR race at the historic Milwaukee Mile with a variety of packages on sale now! This event will feature the first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile with a Labor Day weekend celebration scheduled for Friday, August 30 -Sunday, September 1, 2024.

With on track action beginning on Friday, the weekend will feature full points-paying NTT INDYCAR SERIES races on Saturday and Sunday.