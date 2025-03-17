Expand / Collapse search

'Novocaine' tops a slow weekend at the box office, Gino has the scoop

Published  March 17, 2025 10:08am CDT
The action comedy ‘Novocaine’ tops the slowest weekend of the year at the box office. The movie earned just under $9 million dollars in its debut.

MILWAUKEE - Jack Quaid - the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan - stars in the R-rated movie ‘Novocaine.’

It's about a man who can't feel pain trying to rescue the girl of his dreams.

Following that at the box office, two movies shared the silver medal for ticket sales with $7.5 million.

The sci-fi film "Mickey 17" dipping down and the new spy thriller "Black bag" attracting some fans.

And rounding out the top three: "Captain America: Brave New World" with another $5.5 million dollars.

