November is National Family Caregivers Month; advice, resources available

Published  November 1, 2025 9:08am CDT
November is National Family Caregivers month, a time to recognize and honor those who contribute to their families in a very demanding role. Pastor Pat Bailey, a professional caregiver coach, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the challenges caregivers face and the resources available.

