'Not welcome in this town:' Protesters aim to drown out President Trump in Oshkosh

Outside the hangar where President Donald Trump spoke in Oshkosh Monday, Aug. 17, the first day of the Democratic National Convention, protesters tried to drown him out.

Across the street from the airport, residents gathered to watch and listen. Meanwhile, protesters were locked out of the security perimeter, with Wisconsin State Patrol officials only allowing people living in nearby homes into the zone.

FOX6 spoke with some of the protesters on the other side of the security line, and they said they wanted to make their message as clear and simple as possible: They don't want another four years of a Trump presidency.

"We want to make a stand and say that the stuff he stands for, racism, war, homophobia, xenophobia, all that stuff, it's not welcome in this town," said Dan Pratt with United Action Oshkosh.

While things got loud in Oshkosh Monday, it didn't immediately appear as though anyone got out of line.