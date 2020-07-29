'Not a patrol operation:' Up to 35 federal investigators to focus on violent crime in Milwaukee

United States Attorney Matthew Krueger on Wednesday, July 29 announced that 25 to 30 federal investigators are coming to Milwaukee to focus on the city's most violent crimes. The operation is not meant to get involved in any civil unrest or protests. Instead, it is an expansion of an already existing partnership between local and federal authorities.

"In the last week, there's been substantial discussion on Operation Legend, so I hope to explain clearly what it is and what it is not," said Krueger.

Operation Relentless Pursuit

Operation Legend was formally known as Operation Relentless Pursuit. In that operation, a total of 96 people in Milwaukee were arrested for crimes of homicide, robbery and forcible and aggravated sexual assault. One of the most recent arrests resulted in the recovery of more than $30,000 and firearms.

With local and state leaders weighing in on federal agents coming to Milwaukee, Krueger Wednesday laid out what their actual mission will be. In this new operation, the focus remains the same -- violent crimes.

"Operation Legend is not about flooding neighborhoods," said Krueger. "It is not a patrol operation, nor is it aimed at maximizing arrests."

Advertisement

Krueger said these federal investigators can help local police with resources they don't have access to.

Operation Relentless Pursuit

FOX6 News was among the members of the media that had a chance to follow federal and local authorities as they executed dozens of warrants prior to the coronavirus pandemic as part of the operation.

"The work of these task forces is specifically targeted at offenders that pose a risk to our community," said Krueger.

Krueger said the investigators will be coming in from the FBI, DEA, ATF and the U.S. Marshals Service -- 10 on a temporary basis, with the remainder gradually working on cases on a permanent basis over the next year.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas

"I would not be up here if it was not for the fact that U.S. Attorney Krueger stated is what is going to be received here in milwaukee," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

"This has nothing to do with protest response," said Krueger. "It is my heartfelt desire to increase the trust, understanding and communication with the community and the leaders in Milwaukee."

The federal aid comes with Milwaukee closing in 100 homicides. One has gained the attention of the FBI.

Qunyonce Louis-Moore, 16, was shot and killed in an alley near 8th Street and Keefe Avenue on June 30 around 10:30 p.m. She was walking in the alley when shots were fired and she was subsequently struck.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in the homicide.