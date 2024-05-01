Northridge Mall demolition: Second phase set to begin, bids open

article

The city of Milwaukee on Wednesday announced the first phase of demolition at "Granville Station," formerly known as Northridge Mall, is wrapping up and the next phase is set to begin.

The city will release a public bid for asbestos abatement and demolition of the remaining mall buildings starting May 1. The bid is being released just shy of five years since raze orders were issued against three properties that contain approximately 800,000-square-feet of buildings, the city said.

The city engaged in a protracted legal battle with the former owner, but ultimately gained control of the entire site in January 2024.

"The city is following through on its commitment to address the health and safety issues created at the abandoned mall," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement. "Residents and businesses on the northwest side have waited too long, and this is a significant step forward for this transformative effort."

HM Brandt, the city’s demolition contractor, began exterior structural demolition of the former Boston Store in March. That first phase of work is wrapping up ahead of schedule. HM Brandt has achieved over a 90% recycling rate for concrete, steel, and other materials generated during the demolition process to date, the city said.

The city and HM Brandt are working with small, women, and minority-owned business enterprises (SWMBE) on this project. Since January 2024, the city said 50% of the contractors working at the former Northridge Mall have been SWMBE-certified businesses. These companies provide services that include site security, plumbing, environmental sampling, asbestos abatement and site cleanup.

"Residents of the 9th District should be excited for the future of this site," Ald. Laressa Taylor said in a statement. "My hope is the transformation of the former Northridge Mall sends a message to the business community that the West Brown Deer Road corridor is on the move."

The bid will be posted on the Department of Neighborhood Services website. As the city continues to transform Granville Station, it encourages the public to stay informed and involved.