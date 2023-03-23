Northern lights in southeast Wisconsin Thursday night

FOX6 viewers shared photos of the northern lights, visible in southeast Wisconsin Thursday night, March 23.

With clear skies, the National Weather Service Milwaukee said they could be visible along the horizon.

Northern lights as seen by Erin in Hartland Thursday night

In order to see them, it's important to get as far away from the city lights as possible.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say you'll see a greenish hue in the northern sky after you let your eyes adjust to the darkness.

When looking to the north, the lights will dance around a bit in the night sky.

They could be seen Thursday night in the Upper Midwest down through Iowa, the FOX6 Weather Experts said.