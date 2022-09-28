North Avenue Market open near 59th and North

North Avenue Market recently opened on the corner of 59th and North Avenue
North Avenue Market recently opened on the corner of 59th and North Avenue with vendors that serve up everything from breakfast to boozy shakes. Brian Kramp is checking out this one-of-kind market that you can order online and pick up in their drive-thru or stop in and enjoy the cozy atmosphere.
There’s a new indoor market in Milwaukee that caters to locals and tourists with great vendors and a drive-thru
A new market has hit Milwaukee with several different vendors serving up great options for breakfast, lunch and dinner
Brian Kramp is inside North Avenue Market with some Fresh Farm Bowls that serve a wide range of home-grown vegetables, cultural flavors, and ethnic cuisine.
If you’ve never tried Boba Tea, you’re missing out on a flavor explosion that combines milk teas and fruit iced teas from organic tea leaves
Brian is at the all-new North Avenue Market with the owner of s’BLENDID Boba Tea Crafted Tea and Sandwiches.
Brian Kramp is checking the baked goods from Arty's Sweet Talk Cupcakes where they believe you deserve the perfect cupcake.