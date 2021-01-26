Nominate a cheese lover to win 1 of 500 limited edition Valentine’s Day gifts

Through Jan. 31, you can nominate and surprise a cheese obsessed friend, sibling, significant other, coworker - you name it, to receive one of 500 limited edition gift boxes from Wisconsin, The State of Cheese, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Full nomination rules and details are available at WisconsinCheese.com/ForTheLoveOfCheese.

Each limited edition box features a selection of five specialty Wisconsin cheeses, crafted by multi-generation cheesemakers including Master Cheesemakers, and sponsored by the experts at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. To personalize the gift, nominators can add the lucky recipient’s name to a cheesy greeting – with a friendly light-hearted option for colleagues and neighbors, a sweet note for friends and family or a sexy fromage-filled poem for the most daring and romantic cheese lovers.

