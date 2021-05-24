Noah’s Ark Waterpark opens Saturday, May 29

article

Noah’s Ark Waterpark will begin its 42nd season of fun on Saturday, May 29!

"All signs point to a great, bounce-back summer for Noah’s Ark, and we’re so excited to welcome guests back," says new General Manager Roland Reyes. "America’s Largest Waterpark will be the place to be for good, clean, safe fun!"

To celebrate the start of the 2021 Season, Noah’s Ark Waterpark has a special offer exclusively for Wisconsin residents: Buy a Day, Get the Summer! For a limited time, Badger state residents can purchase a Basic Season Pass for just $39.99 – the normal price of a walkup single-day ticket.

According to a press release, in keeping with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have been fully vaccinated do not need to wear a facial covering or practice social distancing during their visit. Those who are not fully vaccinated must wear a facial covering unless enjoying a water-based attraction. Guests will also find sanitizing stations all over Noah's Ark, and staff will continue with enhanced cleaning measures adopted to create a more welcoming environment for all.

Addtionally, Noah's Ark continues to welcome new Team Members on board for the 2021 Season! Noah's Ark will now pay up to $13 an hour for lifeguards, with additional perks, benefits, and the opportunity for advancement in one of the most unique industries out there: the amusement world. Apply online at NoahsArkWaterpark.com/employment.

For more information on Noah’s Ark Waterpark’s 2021 Season, including admission, operating schedule, health and safety policies, and more, please visit NoahsArkWaterpark.com.